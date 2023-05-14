BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be performing overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound in Becket and Blandford beginning on Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the guardrail repairs will be on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 20.7, as well as on I-90 westbound between mile marker 29.0 and 33.5 in Becket and Blandford.

The repairs will be from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday to 4:00 a.m. on Monday. There will be temporary lane closures to allow crews to perform the guardrail repair operations.

There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to help guide drivers through the work area. Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds in the work area as well.