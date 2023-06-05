LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be performing overnight paving operations and bridge and guardrail repair work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Montgomery, Russell, Becket, Lee, and Blandford.

According to a news release from MassDOT, the roadwork will require some lane and shoulder closures. The schedule for the work is as follows:

Montgomery/Russell

Bridge repair work will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 from Sunday to Friday, June 9, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All of the work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Lee/Becket

Pavement milling operations will be done nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 14 to mile marker 22, from Monday to Friday during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Pavement milling operations will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 13.5 to mile marker 16, from Monday to Friday during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Lee

Guardrail repair operations will be performed nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14.0, from Monday to Friday during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Blandford/Becket

Guardrail repair operations will be done on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 20.0 to mile marker 33.5, on Sunday, June 4, and on Monday, June 5, during overnight hours from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

All traffic will be allowed through the work zones, and the work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to do the paving, and bridge and guardrail repair operations. Drivers who are traveling through the construction should expect delays, reduce speed, and to use caution.