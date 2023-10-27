LEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers on the Mass Pike (I-90) near Lee should be prepared for delays beginning Monday night.

Road construction crews will be working overnight finishing paving and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee.

The work will be conducted at various times and locations from Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3:

Paving finishing work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 7.4 to mile marker 14.6, from Monday, October 30, through Friday, November 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, on Monday, October 30 through Thursday, November 2, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2.

Drivers will be directed by signs, law enforcement and messaging. Drivers who are should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.