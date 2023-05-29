LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight paving operations and bridge and guardrail repair work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Montgomery, Russell, Becket, and Lee beginning on Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, the scheduled work will require some lane and shoulder closures during the week.

The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:

Montgomery/Russell

Bridge repair work will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 36.0 from May 30 to June 2, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on June 2.

Becket

Pavement milling operations will be done nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 14 to mile marker 22, from May 30 to June 2, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on June 2.

Lee

Guardrail repair operations will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14.0, from May 30 to June 2, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on June 2.

Drivers should expect delays. Signs, messaging, and police details will be in place to provide guidance.