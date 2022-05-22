(WWLP) – Starting Sunday night, The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will be conducting guard rail repair and sign replacement work on the Mass Pike west of Exit 41.

There will be overnight lane closures this week on I-90 east and westbound to help facilitate this project.

Becket, Otis, Lee, and Stockbridge will be impacted at various times throughout the week. The work is expected to wrap up by 5AM on Friday, May 27.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.