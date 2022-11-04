PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The PJ Library Pajama Drive returns to help children in the community who do not have warm sleepwear.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, last year’s event collected hundreds of pajamas from individuals, groups, and local businesses. The drive starts on Friday and is until December 4th for those in need. Sizes newborn to teen pajamas will be accepted for donations.

Donations will be received by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and will be given to local families during the holiday season. Donations towards new pajamas are also welcome.

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires is teaming up with Carr Hardware to offer drop-off of brand-new pajamas at these locations across Berkshire County: