PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re traveling to Pittsfield for the 4th of July parade, be prepared for closed roads and parking restrictions.

The parade steps off at 10AM on Tuesday, July 4.

Restricted Parking will begin within the staging area and parade route on Tuesday morning at 6 A.M. The Parade route will run from South Street at East and West Housatonic Streets, north to Wahconah Street at Wahconah Park. Adjacent side streets will be used for staging and disembarking. Non-parade vehicle access in and out of the staging area will be restricted at 8 A.M. Vehicle access to the entire parade route will be shut down at 8:30 A.M. and will remain in place until 1 P.M.

The staging area includes West Housatonic Street from Center Street to South Street, South Street, Wendell Avenue, Bartlett Avenue, Broad Street, Taconic Street, Pomeroy Avenue north of Broad Street, East Housatonic Street and the included area. The parade route includes South Street, Bank Row, Park Place, North Street, and Wahconah Street.

Restricted Parking signs will be placed on the entire parade route and throughout the staging area on Monday evening, July 3, 2022.

Traffic detours will be put in place on South Street at Broad Street, West Housatonic Street at Henry Avenue, West Housatonic Street at Center, and South Street at Park Square at 7 A.M.

Parade attendees are requested not to place chairs and other personal items along the parade route before 6 A.M. Items such as large wheeled coolers, backpacks, shopping bags or similar type large containers are discouraged.

More information can be found at the Pittsfield Parade website.