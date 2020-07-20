Passenger passes away in motorcycle collision on Route 2 in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A passenger who was in the motorcycle collision on Route 2 in North Adams Saturday night has died.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Kristin Rougeau of Florida was ejected from the motorcycle after the driver 42-year-old Daryl Rougeau lost control about a half-mile east of the Hairpin turn around 5 p.m.

Kristin died in the area of the crash. Daryl was taken to Berkshire Medical Center North Hospital to treat his injuries and was later released.

An autopsy of Kristin’s body is being performed by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Westfield. Police are still investigating the collision.