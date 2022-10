SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle operator was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in Sandisfield on Sunday.

According to the Monterey Fire Department, around 2 p.m. crews from Sandisfield Fire Department requested mutual aid to assist with a motorcycle accident. The patient was in need of extrication before being taken to the hospital by the Lifestar helicopter.

The Otis Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the process.