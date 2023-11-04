LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that pavement markings will be installed on Route 7 in Lanesborough on Saturday.

According to MassDOT, the markings will be installed from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and will be installed on both edges of the roadway, as well as the centerline.

The work will be done between mile marker 37.25 and will continue to the New Ashford town line, and traffic will be impacted in both directions.

Signs, traffic control devices, detours, and law enforcement will be used to help guide drivers through or around the work zones on Saturday. MassDOT is encouraging drivers to reduce speed and to use caution while traveling in those areas.