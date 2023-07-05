LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing overnight and daytime paving operations, bridge, and guardrail repair work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket beginning on Wednesday.

According to MassDOT, the work will require some lane and shoulder closures from Wednesday through Friday.

The scheduled work is as follows:

Lee/Becket

Pavement operations will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 14 to mile marker 20, from Wednesday to Friday during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

Lee

Guardrail repair operations will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14, from Wednesday to Friday during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound mile marker 8.4, from Wednesday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

Traffic will be allowed through the work zones during the construction days. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to conduct the paving, bridge, and guardrail repair operations. Drivers that are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and should use caution.