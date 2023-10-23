LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be performing overnight work to finish paving and bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, and Otis.

According to MassDOT, the work will be done at various times and locations beginning on Monday, and finishing on Friday.

The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:

Lee

Paving finishing work will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 7.4 to mile marker 14.6, from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Bridge repair operations will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, on Monday and Tuesday, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to finish by 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Becket/Otis

Paving finishing work will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 14.6 and mile marker 21.7 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Lane closures will be in place during the road work and traffic will be able to travel through the work zones. Drivers who are driving through those affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.