BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing daytime pavement repairs in Becket on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the daytime pavement repairs will be on I-90 westbound at mile marker 17.3 in Becket. The work is scheduled for Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will require temporary lane closures.

There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging to help guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the construction should expect delays, reduce speed, and will need to use caution.

All scheduled work depends on the weather and is subject to change without notice.