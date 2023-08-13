PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple roads will be paved in Pittsfield beginning on Monday.

According to the City of Pittsfield, paving on Quirico Drive, Lucia Drive, and Almar Drive will begin on Monday. Between Monday and Friday, structures will be raised on Tamarack Road, Cloverdale Street, Quirico Drive, and Lucia Drive.

On Tuesday, Brookside Drive and Ann Drive will be paved, and curbing will be installed on Cloverdale Street on Wednesday.

Milling will take place on California Avenue, Maryland Avenue, Allendale Road, and Lakeway Drive on Thursday and Friday, and curbing will also be installed on Brookside Drive.

This work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and is subject to change due to weather or any other unexpected circumstances. On-street parking will not be allowed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

It is asked to use caution when driving on these roads during the week.