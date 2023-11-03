PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield on Friday.

Just around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Pittsfield Police Dept., Pittsfield Fire Dept., and Action Ambulance responded to the area of 101 Central Berkshire Boulevard for a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. The incident involved several vehicles and led to severe injuries.

Judith Daly, an 85-year-old Pittsfield resident, was traveling northbound on Central Berkshire Blvd after entering Pittsfield from Richmond. While proceeding north, her vehicle struck 26-year-old Noor Khan Zadran, a pedestrian from Albany, NY.

After colliding with the pedestrian, Daly continued onto West Housatonic St, heading eastbound, and was involved in a second crash with a pick-up truck driven by 58-year-old David Turner of Hancock. This second collision took place at the west intersection with Lebanon Ave. Following this, Daly left the roadway, striking a tree at the rear of 1500 West Housatonic St.

Zadran was brought to Berkshire Medical Center before being transferred by life flight to Albany Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. Daly also sustained serious injuries and was brought to Berkshire Medical Center.

Officer Gallagher of the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Gallagher at 413-448-9700 ext. 549.