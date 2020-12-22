Person charged with illegally killing a deer in Otis

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – Criminal charges have been filed against an person in Otis after a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer found a deer was allegedly killed by a shotgun during archery season.
According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, an officer conducted an inspection at a deer processor’s location and found a deer with a shotgun wound was given the appearance of having been shot with a bow.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police initiated an investigation and found that the individual in who shot the deer illegally in the Town of Otis made false statements to obtain a confirmation number when reporting the deer.
The following charges have been filed with Southern Berkshire District Court:
- Use of Shotgun during Archery Season
- Possession of Slugs/Buckshot outside the shotgun deer season
- Illegal Killing of a Deer
- Illegal Possession of a Deer
- False Statements to procure confirmation number/deer seal