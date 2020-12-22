Person charged with illegally killing a deer in Otis

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – Criminal charges have been filed against an person in Otis after a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer found a deer was allegedly killed by a shotgun during archery season.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, an officer conducted an inspection at a deer processor’s location and found a deer with a shotgun wound was given the appearance of having been shot with a bow.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police initiated an investigation and found that the individual in who shot the deer illegally in the Town of Otis made false statements to obtain a confirmation number when reporting the deer.

The following charges have been filed with Southern Berkshire District Court: