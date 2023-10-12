PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of West Street in Pittsfield is closed after a vehicle hit a person.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, due to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, West Street will be closed for several hours from Roberta Road to Tor Court. Students of Berkshire Community College are being asked to seek alternative routes.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.