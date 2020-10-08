Person killed by fallen tree at Wyantenuck Country Golf Club in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A person was killed by a fallen tree at Wyantenuck Country Golf Club in Great Barrington as a result of Wednesday’s powerful storm.

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a neighbor of the Wyantenuck Country Golf Club on Sheffield Road reported to police they saw a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a first road alongside the golf course. When officers arrived they found a person lying on the ground by the side of the cart that was covered with trees and branches. Officers attempted first aid but the person had died.

Police were at the golf course for several hours and said further details will be released Thursday.