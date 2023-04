DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A person was taken to Baystate Medical Center by helicopter after a rescue incident on Tuesday.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, city firefighters along with the Western Mass Technical Rescue Team were sent to assist with a rope rescue incident.

The person was taken by Dalton Ambulance to a helicopter after the Pittsfield Fire Department established a landing zone. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are in stable condition.