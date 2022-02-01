PHOTOS: Home destroyed by first alarm fire in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home was destroyed in Sandisfield after a first alarm fire.

According to the Tolland Fire Department, Monday afternoon around 1:30, emergency crews were called to reports of a house fully engulfed in flames. As crews arrived at the scene, they immediately went to work to set up water supply lines. Additional trucks were then called to assist with the fire.

Courtesy of Tolland Fire Department

Courtesy of Tolland Fire Department

Courtesy of Tolland Fire Department

After over two hours of work, the fire was reported to be extinguished. No reports about injuries nor the cause of the fire have been reported.

Additional crews that were called included: