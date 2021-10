SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A majority of the laws that we interact with on a daily basis are set at the local level that's why it's so important to make sure your voice is heard. Now, you will have the option to go to the polls on November 2nd, which is Election Day, or you can vote by mail.

Secretary of State William Galvin is urging residents that plan to vote by mail to drop their ballots directly into a ballot box. Galvin told 22News that several municipalities in western Massachusetts were delayed in sending out mail-in ballots so the only way to ensure your vote is counted is to put it directly into a drop box.