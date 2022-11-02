PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield’s emergency notification system, CodeRED now features multiple language options.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the city of Pittsfield, the newly added languages include Spanish, French, and Portuguese. CodeRED notifications include citywide calls along with neighborhood-specific messaging. Updates can include missing person alerts, severe weather events, road closures, hydrant flushing, water main breaks, and other emergencies.

There is a total of 16,212 users in both residences and businesses, who are signed up for CodeRED, and receive updates through phone messages, texts, and emails. The notification system is operated by Onsolve, a Georgia-based company, and has been used by the city since 2013. New sign-ups have the option to select their preferred language of choice.

“As we want to ensure that all city residents have access to these important messages, it was

essential to expand our language offerings to reflect the growing communities in Pittsfield,” said

Roberta McCulloch-Dews, the director of administrative services and public information officer.

“The city is home to many Spanish-speaking community members, and after reaching out to the

Berkshire Immigrant Center, we also learned that there are many members from the Ivory Coast

of West Africa and Brazil who call Pittsfield home as well.”

“CodeRED is one of the ways in which the city of Pittsfield shares important and timely

information,” said McCulloch-Dews. “It’s our hope that everyone who is able to sign up for this critical resource will do so.”

“The single sign-on account will allow registrants to use their credentials from either Google,

Facebook, or Twitter. However, we encourage users to create a managed account as they will be

able to update their information as needed,” said McCulloch-Dews.