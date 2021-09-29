Pittsfield and Dalton to hold hazardous waste collection

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Pittsfield and Dalton needing to get rid of household hazardous materials can make an appointment to drop off items on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The hazardous waste collection event was organized by the City of Pittsfield in conjunction with the Town of Dalton and will be held at Pittsfield’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave. Vehicles should enter through the rear entrance.

Acceptable items include unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special

handling or disposal, rechargeable button and other non-alkaline batteries, and mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers. Automotive oil and latex and other water-based paint products will NOT be accepted.

Space is limited, so participants will select a 30-minute appointment window for drop-off. Additional instructions will be provided to registered participants. COVID safety precautions will be followed.

For a complete list of what can be collected and items that are not being accepted, and to make an appointment, go to this website. Residents without computer access may call 413-499-9330 (Pittsfield) or 413-684-6111, Ext. 11, (Dalton) for registration assistance. No drop-ins will be accepted.