PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield and ener-G-save are announcing their selection to jointly participate in the 2022-2024 Community First Partnership offered by the sponsors of Mass Save.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the City of Pittsfield Office of the Mayor, Pittsfield, and ener-G-save will work with local Mass Save Sponsors, Berkshire Gas, and Eversource, to provide cost-saving energy efficiency solutions to residents, small businesses, houses of worship and local nonprofits

There will be an emphasis on helping renters and landlords, non-English speaking and limited English proficiency residents, low-to-moderate income households, and small businesses.

“I’m grateful to be working with the entire Pittsfield community as we look toward a more

energy-efficient future for this city and for our planet. I am eager to make sure everyone has an

opportunity to benefit from the state’s energy efficiency programs that can save energy as well as

money,” said Sherdyl Fernandez-Aubert, energy advocate with the Community First Partnership

Program. “Together, we can further our community’s commitment to equity and sustainability.”

Participants will receive a no-cost energy assessment to identify energy-saving opportunities, such as insulation and heating and cooling equipment upgrades. Through this partnership, the Mass Save Sponsors offer up to 100 percent off the cost of approved upgrades. Participants can also receive many no-cost energy-saving products such as water-saving devices and programmable thermostats.

The goals for this year in Pittsfield include 75 insulation upgrades and 25 high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment upgrades. As a Community Partnership team, Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, and ener-G-save are eligible for up to $60,000 in funding each year for three years to support these projects, as well as marketing and technical support from the Mass Save Sponsors.