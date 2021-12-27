Pittsfield announces Christmas tree pickup schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield recently announced its 2021 Christmas tree pickup schedule.

According to a statement sent to WWLP by the City of Pittsfield, a breakdown of the schedule includes the following dates:

The week of Jan. 3, Casella will pick up trees on Monday and Friday routes.

The week of Jan. 10, Casella will pick up along the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday routes.

The week of Jan. 17, Casella will resume tree collection with Monday and Friday routes.

The week of Jan. 24, Casella will pick up trees according to the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes.

Residents of the city looking for more information are asked to call 413-499-9330.