PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city starting September 19.
Pittsfield’s Building Maintenance Department will shut off water and power, which also includes bathrooms
and water sprinklers, through the fall and winter seasons. Parks that currently have athletic programs underway will be winterized in November.
As of Monday, September 19, facilities will be closed at the following locations:
- The Common splash pad and bathrooms
- Burbank Park
- Controy Pavilion
- Durant Park
- Clapp Park splash pad and adjoining bathroom
For more information about the winterization process at city park facilities, please call Building Maintenance at 413-499-9476.