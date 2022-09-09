PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city starting September 19.

Pittsfield’s Building Maintenance Department will shut off water and power, which also includes bathrooms

and water sprinklers, through the fall and winter seasons. Parks that currently have athletic programs underway will be winterized in November.

As of Monday, September 19, facilities will be closed at the following locations:

The Common splash pad and bathrooms

Burbank Park

Controy Pavilion

Durant Park

Clapp Park splash pad and adjoining bathroom

For more information about the winterization process at city park facilities, please call Building Maintenance at 413-499-9476.