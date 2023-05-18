PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield has announced several use restrictions on Pontoosuc Lake.

The boat ramp Hancock Rd., within the park will be CLOSED on Monday, May 22 for the installation of a new aluminum dock system.

The lake will be CLOSED on Tuesday, May 23 to all uses as part of the nuisance aquatic weed management program in an effort to control the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation.

As a result of the treatment the use of the lake will be restricted as follows:

Swimming, Boating and Fishing restricted for 1 day or until May 24

Direct Drinking restricted for 4 days or until May 27

Livestock Watering restricted for 2 days or until May 25

Irrigation restricted for 6 days or until May 29

For information about the aquatic week program, contact SŌLitude Lake Management at (508) 865-1000.