PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield will be flushing water mains in the city through hydrants over the next several weeks to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products.

Flushing may cause localized discolored water and reduced service pressure conditions in and around the immediate area of flushing. If residents experience discolored water, they should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use.

Beginning on Monday, May 8, mains will be flushed Monday through Friday each week between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The upcoming flushing for this week may be expected to affect the following areas:

Several locations along Park, King, and Onota streets near Von Nida Street, Walnut Street, West Housatonic Street, Fort Hill Avenue, South Street, and Velma Avenue.

All of West Housatonic Street from South Street to Callahan Drive and all neighborhood streets in-between (i.e. Boylston Street, Cadwell Road, Lebanon and Cole avenues).

West Street from Park Square continuing to Fort Hill Avenue and all neighborhood streets in-between.

Several locations along Center Street, Valentine Road, Pecks Road, Thomas Island, Upper North and outer Wahconah streets, Lakeway Drive, and Linden Street.

Hancock Road starting at the North Street intersection which would include the Highland and Ridge avenue neighborhoods.

For Tuesday, May 9 only, there be flushing from 3-6 a.m. The impacted area includes South Street/East Housatonic intersection to Charles and Wahconah Streets.

If discolored water or low-pressure conditions persist, please contact the Water Department at

(413) 499-9339.