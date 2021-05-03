Pittsfield bikes donated to Republic of the Congo

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A shipping container bound for the Republic of the Congo was filled with supplies in Pittsfield Sunday.

Great Barrington resident Paulin Dongala has been sending supplies to her homeland for four years now. Collaborating with the Old Stone Mill Center in Adams, this year’s package will come with 26 bikes for Dongala’s home village of Bikie.

The Old Stone Mill Center is a zero waste maker space that will also be providing a slew of farming supplies to the container.

Seed/Feed and Brew bags

Bicycle inner tubes

Irrigation Drip tape

After it ships, it’ll arrive in 4 to 6 weeks, likely by mid-July.