PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Donating blood is a simple thing to do and can make a huge difference in the lives of those in need. Todd Czerno and Alison Gabriel learned that lesson firsthand.

“We realized how important it is to donate as much blood as we can.”

The couple’s nephew, Carter LaCasse, 8, of Pittsfield, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia last December.

A warrior and hero, he stays strong even during the most difficult, darkest days.

“There’s been a couple of days where he wasn’t able to get what he needed and had to wait a day to get his blood, plasma, or platelets, and just after experiencing that and how much is needed because the poor kid what’s keeping him alive, he can’t get because there just isn’t any,” said Todd.

Alison is a student at St. Peter’s College of Nursing, she planned this blood drive in honor of Carter, and to help bring awareness to the severe national blood shortage. “After seeing what Carter has gone through, you realize how much blood one patient goes through.”

Carter received his bone marrow transplant on April 18, and on Wednesday, his numbers showed signs that his body was accepting the cells. The family said that many prayers and lots of love make the fight a little bit easier. “The whole community has come together and it’s really great to see,” said Alison.

The family is holding a fundraiser for Carter this weekend in Pittsfield at the Tavern at the A. This also includes a golf Tournament at the GEAA to help raise money for the additional expenses of the family. You can get involved by contributing to the family’s GoFundMe.