PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) wants you to consider shopping at local businesses this holiday season.

The organization is sponsoring the Mingle & Jingle in Downtown Pittsfield event on December 17 running from 11 am to 4pm.

DPI will have a booth on the lower level of the Beacon Cinema building beginning at 11am where shoppers will get jingle bell bracelet that allows the wearer to get 10% off at participating downtown retailers and restaurants throughout the day. While the bracelet is free, shoppers are encouraged to donate of a new pair of socks or non-perishable food item for those in need.

Pop-Up Pittsfield, a shop and sip event presented by CozQuest and sponsored by EforAll will be held from 11am-4pm and will feature over 3 dozen local vendors set up at multiple locations including Thistle & Mirth, Flat Burger Society, the lower level of the Beacon Cinema, Berkshire Art Center, and Witch Slapped.

Get more information on the Mingle and Jingle event at the Downtown Pittsfield website.