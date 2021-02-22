Pittsfield City Hall reopening to public on February 23

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Pittsfield announced that on February 23, City Hall and municipal buildings, including 100 North St., will officially reopen to the public with limited hours.

The hours of operation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or by appointment.

During this time residents with specific questions can call at 413-449-5600 or visit the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.

The Council on Aging and the Berkshire Athenaeum will be keep its current schedule until further notice.