Pittsfield City Hall to have ‘curbside service’

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Curbside service at City Hall is now available for residents requiring certain business services. Designated “curbside service” parking spaces, with a 15-minute limit, are now located on the Fenn Street side of City Hall and are reserved for patrons.

Residents requiring assistance should call the City Hall main line, (413) 449-5600, to connect with

the appropriate department. As a reminder, patrons are reminded to wear their masks during their

interactions with City Hall personnel.