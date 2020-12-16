Pittsfield City Hall to have ‘curbside service’

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Curbside service at City Hall is now available for residents requiring certain business services. Designated “curbside service” parking spaces, with a 15-minute limit, are now located on the Fenn Street side of City Hall and are reserved for patrons.
Residents requiring assistance should call the City Hall main line, (413) 449-5600, to connect with
the appropriate department. As a reminder, patrons are reminded to wear their masks during their
interactions with City Hall personnel.