Pittsfield City Hall to have ‘curbside service’

Berkshire County

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

PIttsfield City Hall in May 2014. (Joseph / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Curbside service at City Hall is now available for residents requiring certain business services. Designated “curbside service” parking spaces, with a 15-minute limit, are now located on the Fenn Street side of City Hall and are reserved for patrons.

Residents requiring assistance should call the City Hall main line, (413) 449-5600, to connect with
the appropriate department. As a reminder, patrons are reminded to wear their masks during their
interactions with City Hall personnel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today