PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield will be closing several downtown streets on Sunday afternoon for a march.

The march is being held in support of 22 year-old Miguel Estrella, who was killed by a Pittsfield police officer in March. His family and friends say that Estrella had a history of mental illness and was cutting himself that night.

Police responded to a 911 call, but Estrella refused medical treatment and officers left him in the care of his girlfriend. Shortly after the first encounter, the 911 dispatcher received a second call for assistance. According to the Berkshire District Attorney, Estrella had a knife in his hands and had “advanced towards the officers.” They used a taser but it was not effective in stopping him and an officer shot Estrella twice. He eventually died from his wounds.

Beginning at 2:45 p.m. the intersection of Onota Street and Woodbine Avenue and Warriner and

View streets will be closed to thru traffic. From 3-6 p.m. additional closures will include Onota

Street, Columbus Avenue, North Street, and Park Square.