Pittsfield declares snow emergency

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the incoming nor’easter, the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency starts January 29 at 7 a.m. and ends January 31 at 7 a.m.

The duration of the snow emergency covers the period of mixed precipitation and the time required for the city to clean up the streets after the storm ends. Residents are asked to use off-street parking during this time.

If off-street parking is not available, residents can park on the street following parking regulations:

Vehicles can park on the odd side of the street between 7 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday

Vehicles can park on the even side of the street between 7 a.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday

Residents are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting January 28 through Sunday at 7 a.m.

All existing and signed parking regulations remain active

City officials said vehicles found in violation of parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Officials also ask residents to clear sidewalks and ramps in front of their property within 24 hours of the end of the storm. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from fire hydrants located near their properties.