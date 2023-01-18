PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency beginning Thursday morning at 7am.

A news release sent to 22News from the Mayor’s office said that due to an impending snow storm parking restrictions will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19 through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21.

Residents are asked to use off street parking to allow for snow removal. If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations:

Between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street;

Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street; and

Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting Thursday through the duration of the emergency.

All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active. Non-permitted vehicles are

prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12

a.m. and 7 a.m.

Vehicles found in violation of the parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s

expense.

City residents are reminded that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24-hours of the storm’s end, and that disposing of snow onto the streets or sidewalks is in violation of a city ordinance.