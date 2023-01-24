PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Due to a predicted snow storm, the City of Pittsfield is declaring a snow emergency beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.

People are asked to use off street parking or park on the street using alternate side parking regulations during the snow emergency designated times:

Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street;

Between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street; and

Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting, Wednesday through the duration of the emergency.

All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active. Non-permitted vehicles are

prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of

12 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Vehicles found in violation of parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Additionally, trash and recycling pickup will begin at 6am on Wednesday, January 25, servicing Tuesday’s routes. Pick up for the remainder of the week is still on a scheduled one-day delay.