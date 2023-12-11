PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield will be under a snow emergency until Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the City of Pittsfield, the snow emergency will be effective from 7:00 a.m. Monday morning and will end at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

During that time, residents are asked to use off-street parking. If no off-street parking is available, people may park on the street following side parking regulations.

Until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, parking will be allowed on the odd side of the street. Then until Wednesday morning, parking will be allowed on the even side of the street.

For residents around downtown Pittsfield, the McKay Street parking garage is available for overnight parking free of charge throughout the emergency.

Trash and recycling are planned to be picked up on a normal schedule, however, if there are delays, an update will be provided.