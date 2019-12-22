Pittsfield fire crews put out single-home fire started by attempts to thaw frozen pipe

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Pittsfield fire crews worked to put out a fire that was caused by the owner attempting to thaw a frozen pipe at a single-family home Saturday morning.

According to Pittsfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, crews were called to a fire around 10:48 a.m. at 243 Churchill Street. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a wall at the residence.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and the residents were allowed to stay in their home said Garner.

While thawing a frozen pipe is important, it’s imperative to consult an expert before attempting to thaw the pipes, Garner told NEWS10.

Garner said, in this case, the man who attempted to thaw the frozen pipe was was a contractor who owned the home.