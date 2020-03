PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield firefighters rescued a dog that got stuck in a pond Wednesday morning.

Pittsfield Police said they were alerted about the dog in the water around 8:15 a.m. near Gale Avenue. The fire department was then called in to come rescue the pup.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the dog out of the water.

Police said the dog is going to be okay.