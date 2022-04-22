PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield firefighters were called to a house fire on Lincoln Street Friday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Pittsfield Police Department, Police are helping at the site of a structure fire on 114 Lincoln Street. The roadway is blocked off at Lincoln at Second, Cherry Street, and Oak. Police shared video of the fire coming out of what looked to be the top floor of the building.

No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.