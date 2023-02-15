PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield will be receiving $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to begin a redevelopment project.
The money will go toward improvements at Site 9, a 16.5 acre lot in the William Stanley Business Park. The plan is to prepare the area for private investment and development by subdividing parcels and adding internal roadways, utilities, and green space.
“I am absolutely thrilled to designate American Rescue Plan Act funding award to the Site 9
redevelopment project. This award now closes the financial loop and symbolizes the beginning
of a new and promising chapter for the William Stanley Business Park, and all of the exciting
possibilities that lie ahead,” said Mayor Tyer. “It’s important to recognize that through the years,
this project has benefitted from the solid collaboration between the city and the Pittsfield
Economic Development Authority and our state partners to strengthen Pittsfield’s position for
new and expanding businesses at the park. This is a proud moment for all of us.”
The project has a cost of $10.8 million and has already received funds from several economic development sources:
- 2021: Brownfields Grant, $264,000
- 2021: Site Readiness Grant, $880,000
- 2022 : Economic Development earmark (Rep. Farley-Bouvier), $500,000
- 2022: MassWorks Grant, $3,000,000
- 2023: GE Landscaping Fund, $1.3 million
- 2023: PEDA Foundation Fund, $400,000
- 2023: ARPA, $4.5 million
Bidding for the project will begin in the spring. Construction is expected to be done in four phases starting in summer 2023.