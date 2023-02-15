PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield will be receiving $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to begin a redevelopment project.

The money will go toward improvements at Site 9, a 16.5 acre lot in the William Stanley Business Park. The plan is to prepare the area for private investment and development by subdividing parcels and adding internal roadways, utilities, and green space.

“I am absolutely thrilled to designate American Rescue Plan Act funding award to the Site 9

redevelopment project. This award now closes the financial loop and symbolizes the beginning

of a new and promising chapter for the William Stanley Business Park, and all of the exciting

possibilities that lie ahead,” said Mayor Tyer. “It’s important to recognize that through the years,

this project has benefitted from the solid collaboration between the city and the Pittsfield

Economic Development Authority and our state partners to strengthen Pittsfield’s position for

new and expanding businesses at the park. This is a proud moment for all of us.”

The project has a cost of $10.8 million and has already received funds from several economic development sources:

2021: Brownfields Grant, $264,000

2021: Site Readiness Grant, $880,000

2022 : Economic Development earmark (Rep. Farley-Bouvier), $500,000

2022: MassWorks Grant, $3,000,000

2023: GE Landscaping Fund, $1.3 million

2023: PEDA Foundation Fund, $400,000

2023: ARPA, $4.5 million

Bidding for the project will begin in the spring. Construction is expected to be done in four phases starting in summer 2023.