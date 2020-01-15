Pittsfield High School lifts lock-down

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning after two students became agitated.

Pittsfield Superintendent Jason McCandless told 22News, around 9 a.m. one student became highly agitated and destroyed school property when questioned by an administrator.

McCandless said the student then ran out of the building while another became highly agitated as a result of the first student being upset. Because the situation escalated, the school was placed on lock-down. Students in the building were ensured of their safety and kept in classrooms until everything was resolved about 30 minutes after.

Pittsfield High School Resource Officer contacted the Pittsfield Police Department for assistance. Officers were able to stop the first student who was leaving the building and both students were sent home said McCandless.

As always we thank the Pittsfield Police, our staff, our students, and you for working to keep all students safe, focused, and productive. Superintendent Jason McCandless

No weapons were involved, however, the lock-down was initiated due to students’ and staffs’ safety being involved.