PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home was heavily damaged after a fire on Brown Street in Pittsfield early Tuesday morning.

Pittsfield firefighters were called to a house fire around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Brown Street. When firefighters arrived they found the home heavily damaged by fire. Numerous firefighters across Pittsfield, Lenox, Dalton and Hinsdale were called in to help put out the fire. Eversource and the Red Cross also assisted in the incident.

Crews were able to control the fire within 40 minutes. The home received heavy fire, water and smoke damage to the first floor, second floor and the attic.

Credit: Pittsfield Fire Department

Credit: Pittsfield Fire Department

Credit: Pittsfield Fire Department

Credit: Pittsfield Fire Department

There were no injuries in the fire. The Pittsfield Fire Investigative Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.