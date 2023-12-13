PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) has bestowed the prestigious title of 2023 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer upon the City of Pittsfield, recognizing its outstanding efforts to bridge the digital divide.

In a year where 47 entities earned this distinction, Pittsfield’s commitment to digital inclusion stood out.

The pandemic underscored the critical importance of digital inclusion, covering aspects such as affordable high-speed internet, device access, and digital skills training. Pittsfield’s dedication to this cause persisted beyond the quarantine period.

Michael Obasohan, Chief Diversity Officer, expressed gratitude, stating, “It is an honor for Pittsfield to be recognized for its digital inclusion efforts. This is more motivation to enhance what we have to continue to create access to the digital space for everyone.”

Pittsfield’s inclusion in the list of Digital Inclusion Trailblazers emphasizes the pivotal role local governments play in establishing digitally inclusive communities. Angela Siefer, NDIA Executive Director, highlighted this collaborative effort, saying, “Nonprofits, libraries, churches, and other community organizations can’t reach digital equity on their own. For everyone to thrive in today’s digital world, we need all hands on deck.”

The city achieved Trailblazer status through various initiatives:

A Municipal Digital Equity Planning process

Hosting a Digital Resource Fair

Public Engagement for State Digital Equity Plan and tabling at public events

Interviews and planned programs with local media outlets

Outreach to local schools, educators, and covered population groups

Wylie Goodman, Senior Planner-Economic Development at BRPC, lauded Pittsfield, stating, “The Trailblazer award reflects the city’s commitment to ensuring all residents have equitable access to the knowledge, skills, and devices they need to take full advantage of the new opportunities digital connectivity and emerging technologies provide.”

NDIA’s Trailblazer program, in its revised form, identifies seven categories of current best practices. The materials submitted by each applicant are verified, assessed for community impact, and shared on NDIA’s website. Pittsfield’s recognition is not just an accolade; it’s an inspiration for other communities aiming to construct their own digital inclusion ecosystems.