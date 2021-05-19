Pittsfield hosting 24th annual downtown spring cleanup

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will host its 24th Annual Spring Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup on Friday, May 21 from 1-4 p.m.
Downtown Cleanups are “good-natured” competitions between local companies. These competitions support the DPI’s Quality of Life Committee mission to keep downtown clean, safe, and friendly.
The downtown cleanup area includes North and South Streets between East/West Housatonic and Berkshire Medical Center and all side streets.
This year’s teams are made up of individuals from the following Pittsfield businesses:
- Barrington Stage Company
- Berkshire Bank
- Berkshire County Arc
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Berkshire Theatre Group
- Berkshire United Way
- BVS of ServiceNet
- Carr Hardware
- Crane Currency
- Cross Insurance
- Dulye Leadership Experience
- Guardian Life Insurance Company
- Housatonic Valley Association
- Lee Bank
- Pittsfield High School
- Pittsfield Police Department
- RE-FORMation Academy
Participating teams will receive COVID-19 guidance to ensure a safe cleanup experience. The rain date is May 28, 2021.