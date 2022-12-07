PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield is hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony on Wednesday.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is observed annually in the United States on December 7 to honor the 2,403 victims killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Pittsfield. On Aug. 23, 1994, the United States Congress made December 7th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The Berkshire Veterans Coalition, along with volunteers, city officials, color guards, and honor guards will be at the event. The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial off of South Street in Pittsfield at 10 a.m.