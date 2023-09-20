PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield issued an emergency quality notice on Tuesday and have identified the source of the problem.

The Department of Public Services and Utilities says that the water system involving the Ashley Treatment Plant caused discolored water in the south and east areas of Pittsfield. Workers discovered the reservoir outlet to the treatment plant experienced a sudden increase in turbidity levels, which exceeded the plant’s processing capability.

The issue has been contained and all water delivered to residents has remained within safe drinking parameters. City crews will be flushing the system in the affected areas and recommends running tap water through the faucets in sinks to help clear the water in the system.

If water is still cloudy or discolored for longer than four hours, contact the city’s Water Division at 413-499-9339.