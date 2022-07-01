A float in the shape of Rocky the flying squirrel from Pittsfield’s 2009 Fourth of July Parade. (Jeremy Goldstein / Flickr)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield will be holding a 4th of July Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022 beginning at 10 A.M. and drivers should be aware of travel restrictions and seek alternate routes.

The Parade route will run from South Street at East and West Housatonic Streets, north to Wahconah Street at Wahconah Park. Adjacent side streets will be utilized for staging and disembarking.

The Pittsfield Police Department says that “Restricted Parking” signs will be placed along the entire parade route and throughout the staging area on Sunday evening, July 3.

Beginning at at 6 A.M. on July 4 restricted parking will be enacted and enforced within the staging area and parade route on July 4. The staging area includes West Housatonic Street from Center Street to South Street, South Street, Wendell Avenue, Bartlett Avenue, Broad Street, Taconic Street, East Housatonic Street and the included area. The parade route includes South Street, Bank Row, Park Place, North Street, and Wahconah Street.

Non-parade vehicle access in and out of the staging area will be restricted at 8 A.M. and vehicle access to the entire parade route will stop at 9A.M.

Law enforcement asks people to NOT place chairs or other personal items along the route before 6A.M. on July 4. They also ask that attendees NOT bring large wheeled coolers, backpacks, shopping bags or similar type large containers. Suspicious containers or packages may be subject to search.