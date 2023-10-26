PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is taking a proactive step towards addressing digital equity within its community. On Wednesday, November 1, the city will be hosting “Speed Test Day.”

As a part of this digital equity planning effort, Pittsfield is contacting its residents to assess internet disparities and any widespread connectivity issues through an internet speed test. This initiative comes as part of the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program, a joint effort with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI).

Courtesy of the City of Pittsfield

To participate, residents are encouraged to visit the official speed test website on the device they use to access the internet. Following the speed test, they are requested to share their results using a form on the city’s website. This data will play a pivotal role in helping the city understand and address the challenges residents face in connecting to the internet. It will be incorporated into the city’s Digital Equity Plan.

Internet speed tests are invaluable in identifying connectivity issues. While the Internet Service Provider (ISP) is sometimes the source of the problem, many factors can affect internet speed. A poor connection can severely impact various online activities, including participating in virtual classrooms are attending telehealth appointments.

Pittsfield invites all residents to participate in Speed Test Day and contribute to a more connected and digitally equitable community. For further information on Speed Test Day and guidance on improving internet speed, please visit their website.

Stay updated with the city’s ongoing digital equity initiatives by visiting the digital equity department website.